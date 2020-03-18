A 35-year-old man from Onaping is facing several charges after a high-risk takedown near North Bay, Ontario Provincial Police said.

According to the OPP's North Bay detachment, officers responded to a report of a person being held against their will in a vehicle travelling down Highway 11 Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle and its occupants were located at the Trout Lake Road intersection of the Highway 11/17 bypass where officers made the arrest.

The man is charged with:

Uttering Threats - cause death or bodily harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Forcible Confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the CC,

Transportation Fraud, contrary to section 393(3) of the CC,

Carrying concealed weapon, contrary to section 90 of the CC, and

Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4) of the CC.

The accused is being held at a North Bay court for his bail hearing.