A 35-year-old man from Onaping is facing several charges after a high-risk takedown near North Bay, Ontario Provincial Police said.
35-year-old man from Onaping charged with forcible confinement
According to the OPP's North Bay detachment, officers responded to a report of a person being held against their will in a vehicle travelling down Highway 11 Tuesday afternoon.
The vehicle and its occupants were located at the Trout Lake Road intersection of the Highway 11/17 bypass where officers made the arrest.
The man is charged with:
- Uttering Threats - cause death or bodily harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),
- Forcible Confinement, contrary to section 279(2) of the CC,
- Transportation Fraud, contrary to section 393(3) of the CC,
- Carrying concealed weapon, contrary to section 90 of the CC, and
- Failure to comply with undertaking, contrary to section 145(4) of the CC.
The accused is being held at a North Bay court for his bail hearing.
