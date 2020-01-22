Cochrane's Polar Bear Habitat mourns sudden death of 10-year-old Taiga
Taiga, a 10-year-old female polar bear at the Canadian Polar Bear Habitat in Cochrane, died suddenly.
Polar bear Taiga described by staff as curious and energetic
Ten-year-old Taiga passed away yesterday morning.
Taiga had been living at the habitat for almost a year but her permanent home was the Aquarium du Québec.
Staff at the Polar Bear Habitat described Taiga as curious, energetic and extremely responsive to interactions with animal care staff.
"All of us in Cochrane are proud to have been able to provide Taiga with an expansive, natural home," said Cochrane Mayor Denis Clement.
Arrangements are being made to determine the cause of death.
