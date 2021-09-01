When police respond to a dangerous situation, such as a barricade or drug warrant, paramedics normally have to set up a block or two away to protect their own safety.

But a program that launched in Greater Sudbury earlier this year, has provided a group of paramedics with the training and equipment necessary to get closer to those scenes.

Tactical paramedics, as they are known, have been around for some time in cities like New York, and more recently in Canada, in communities like Ottawa, Toronto and Durham.

On Wednesday, members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service and the city's tactical paramedic team gave members of the media a demonstration in which they responded to an injured officer with a suspect still at large.

Thanks to their training and equipment, the paramedics were able to attend to the officer right away and treat his injuries.

Shawn-Eric Poulin is the tactical paramedic team lead in Sudbury. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

"We basically wear the exact same equipment as our police department wear on the tactical team," said Shawn-Eric Poulin, the tactical paramedic team lead. "So we have bulletproof vests, as you can see. And so there is a hard plate on the inside as well, just a little bit heavier, but well worth the risk. We have more equipment than we would normally carry on ourselves in an ambulance as an advanced care paramedic."

In addition to the protective equipment, Poulin said his team members have received additional trauma training, and training with the police's canine unit.

The team has been active since January 2021, and in that time Poulin said they have responded to about 60 incidents.

Greater Sudbury Police Service Staff Sgt. Ed Stiller leads the police service’s emergency response unit. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Greater Sudbury Police Service Staff Sgt. Ed Stiller, who leads the police service's emergency response unit, said it is a big advantage to work side-by-side with paramedics in a dangerous situation.

"We've come to learn and understand that in emergency medicine, time is crucial, seconds matter, and past practices don't necessarily reflect best practices," Stiller said. "So the development of this endeavour sees the tactical emergency medics working side by side with us, right with us, so that they're shoulder to shoulder and they're there immediately if required."

Stiller said the Greater Sudbury Police Service recognized the need for a tactical paramedic unit, and made the case to city council.

Sudbury council approved the tactical paramedic program in 2020, and budgeted $80,000 to purchase tactical gear and training to advanced care paramedics. A staff report said the program is expected to cost $14,000 per year after the initial set up, to continue training the team.