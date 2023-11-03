Meet me for Lunch: Fleeing a war in Syria to study in Sudbury, Ont.

When Alissar Ali lived in Syria, she often started her day with a dish called fatayer.

It's typically a meat pie that can also be stuffed with cheese or spinach instead.

But as an international student at Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ont., Ali doesn't eat fatayer as often as she once did.

Today, she's more likely to order a pizza or get something to eat at Tim Hortons.

"Like nothing really fancy and basically eating what the students would eat," she told the CBC's Markus Schwabe for the Meet me for Lunch series on Morning North.

WATCH | Alissar Ali shares her usual breakfast when she lived in Syria: Syrian Breakfast Duration 0:47 Featured Video Cambrian College student Alissar Ali shows her usual breakfast, a Syrian dish called fatayer. Credit: Markus Schwabe/CBC

Ali is studying data analysis at Cambrian, and hopes to be financially independent and help rescue animals — something she did in Syria — in her spare time.

Syria has been ravaged by a civil war since 2011, and Ali said she has memories of airstrikes hitting her high school.

"I had to move schools too, because there is a girl who died and a girl who got her legs amputated from airstrikes at the school," she said.

Ali said her family helped her and her sister come to Canada. Her sister studies at Durham College in Oshawa, Ont.

"I haven't seen her since I've come here because we're like four hours away from each other," she said.

"But she's doing her own thing. We're all becoming independent on our own."

Ali said she has enjoyed her time in Canada so far.

"I love the people I love. I love how friendly and nice everyone is. That's like one of my favourite things about Canada."

As an animal lover, she has tried to pet seagulls, without any success so far.

But she did get to see a black bear roaming near her townhouse.

"I wish I was able to get near him, but I can't obviously," she said. "And I wouldn't do that. I'm just admiring the bear from afar."