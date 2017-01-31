Syrian family in Sudbury will be reunited soon, years after war tore them apart

In 2016 Mustafa Alzahran's family arrived in Capreol, Ont. after years spent fleeing from civil war in their home country of Syria.

Alzahran, now a public health master's student at the University of Toronto, was a teenager at the time. He said adjusting to life in northern Ontario without his aunts, uncles and cousins was difficult.

For the first time in his life, his tight-knit extended family were continents away from each other.

"We grew up in a very small community, you know, my uncle... he literally lived like five seconds away from our house, so we were house to house neighbours," he said.

Now, after three years of hard work from Syrian immigrant advocate Barb Roy, Alzahran's aunt, uncle and eight cousins are preparing to make the move from Lebanon to Sudbury.

Roy works with a group called Sudbury Welcomes Immigrants, which helps Syrian refugees immigrate to the region and assists them in their first year in Canada – though the cost for helping refugees is going up.

Morning North 6:33 A new Syrian refugee family will soon arrive in Sudbury It started long before the recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, but a new Syrian refugee family will soon arrive in Sudbury. Barb Roy heads up a group called Sudbury Welcomes Immigrants. She joined us in studio to talk about the family they are preparing to welcome to Sudbury.

Roy said three years ago, when Sudbury Welcomes Immigrants began raising money for Alzahran's extended family, she needed $55,000 – now she needs an additional $12,000 for the move.

"Prices of rents have doubled, cost of food, and they're all older now… That's the money that they use just to get settled," she said.

"We have to provide absolutely everything. They're not allowed to get resources from the city, the government."

Both Syria and Lebanon unsafe for family

Alzahran said he was too young to realize the danger his family was in when the civil war began in Syria, but he remembers when the fighting started in 2011.

"Just imagine you and your cousins are playing and then you look up and you think that if you get on the roof, you could touch the fighter jet. That's how close it was to us, and then it shot a missile and it hit the other end of town and a bunch of people died," he said.

Alzahran and his family were able to escape to Lebanon, which brought its own struggles.

"Me and my family lived there for four years, but then you couldn't go to school, you couldn't get a good job, you couldn't really get a good education, and you couldn't get healthcare because you're Syrian," he said.

And that is the situation his aunt, uncle and cousins are still in. Roy said Alzahran's extended family are "in dire conditions" in Lebanon.

"The [Lebanese] government doesn't want them. They're there illegally at this point," she said.

In Lebanon there are roaming checkpoints, "like we'd have a R.I.D.E. program," she said.

She said if Alzahran's uncle is considered a deserter and if he is picked up by the patrols, they will "immediately drive him over the border, at which point he will go back to Syria either to be shot or put in jail."

Alzahran family will arrive to good support system

Despite the hardship Alzahran's family is coming from, he said he knows living in Canada will be an adjustment for his aunt, uncle and cousins.

"Of course it's gonna be stressful and they're gonna go through their own challenges," Alzahran said.

"Parents have a harder time," Roy said.

"Any of them would probably really say 'I'd like to go back to the old Syria,' but they all appreciate that it's gone. And now, especially with that earthquake, it's just, you know, these people have been through so much," she said.

But Alzahran said he believes the move will go smoother for his aunt, uncle and cousins, because his immediate family is acclimated and there for support.

He said he is excited for his family to be reunited after years torn apart by war, conflict and distance.

"For the first 12 years of my life, that's how I lived," he said.

"[We will] all be living in the same city, and I think we'll bring back what life was like before the war."