Skip to Main Content
Syrian family arrives in Sudbury
Sudbury

Syrian family arrives in Sudbury

Sudbury’s newest family has officially arrived in the city. A Syrian family is the next in a list of refugees that have been supported by a local multi-faith group since 2015.

Family sponsored by several faith groups

CBC News ·
Imad Janat and Roaa Hamdun and their daughter are greeted at the Sudbury Airport. The family, originally from Syria, is now calling Sudbury home. (Matthew Pierce/CBC)

Sudbury's newest family has officially arrived in the city. A Syrian family is the next in a list of refugees that have been supported by a local multi-faith group since 2015.

After spending three years in refugee camps in the Middle East, the family finally arrived at the Sudbury Airport on Monday.

Through the support of the Islamic Association, the local Jewish community and St. Andrew's United Church, the basics have been set up for them.

"We've already arranged for a two-bedroom house for them," Tay Butt, head of the Islamic Association of Sudbury said. "We've been receiving donations. Their fridge is full."

Maha Dabriz, who is married to the local Imam, says the groups have been working to make sure the family has a smooth transition.

"We've been on the go," she said. "So even the food on the table is waiting for them, dessert prepared by the Imam, the baklava and all this. It's really good. Everything is taken care of."

Imad Janat says he was pleased to arrive at his new home with his wife Roaa Hamdun and daughter.

It was all smiles at the Sudbury Airport on Monday as the city's newest family arrived. Imad Janat, his wife Roaa Hamdun and daughter arrived from Syria to their new home in Canada. (Matthew Pierce/CBC)

"I want to thank everybody for supporting us," he said. "For giving us this opportunity to start a new life."

Both Imad and Roaa are dentists and will now work to get their qualifications recognized in Canada, a process that could take several years.

In the meantime, the family will see a local doctor, set up bank accounts and start the process to enrol their daughter for school in the fall.

A multi-faith charitable group has brought another family to Sudbury from Syria. That's more than 5 families since 2015. CBC reporter Matthew Pierce was on the scene when they arrived. 5:30

With files from Matthew Pierce

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.