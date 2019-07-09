Syrian family arrives in Sudbury
Family sponsored by several faith groups
Sudbury's newest family has officially arrived in the city. A Syrian family is the next in a list of refugees that have been supported by a local multi-faith group since 2015.
After spending three years in refugee camps in the Middle East, the family finally arrived at the Sudbury Airport on Monday.
Through the support of the Islamic Association, the local Jewish community and St. Andrew's United Church, the basics have been set up for them.
"We've already arranged for a two-bedroom house for them," Tay Butt, head of the Islamic Association of Sudbury said. "We've been receiving donations. Their fridge is full."
Maha Dabriz, who is married to the local Imam, says the groups have been working to make sure the family has a smooth transition.
"We've been on the go," she said. "So even the food on the table is waiting for them, dessert prepared by the Imam, the baklava and all this. It's really good. Everything is taken care of."
Imad Janat says he was pleased to arrive at his new home with his wife Roaa Hamdun and daughter.
"I want to thank everybody for supporting us," he said. "For giving us this opportunity to start a new life."
Both Imad and Roaa are dentists and will now work to get their qualifications recognized in Canada, a process that could take several years.
In the meantime, the family will see a local doctor, set up bank accounts and start the process to enrol their daughter for school in the fall.
With files from Matthew Pierce
