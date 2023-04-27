Syphilis is making a bit of a resurgence in northeastern Ontario, which has some medical officers urging people — especially those with multiple partners — to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.

Public Health Sudbury and Districts has seen the largest increase, with 23 cases already reported in 2023, ahead of last year's pace of 31 confirmed cases.

The rise is keeping pace with the provincial numbers, although Public Health Ontario only has recorded data up until 2021 .

Both Algoma and North Bay Parry Sound health districts have also seen bumps in the number of cases, with officials reporting a steady increase over the last five years.

Algoma reported 31 cases in 2022 and 12 so far in 2023. Although North Bay-Parry Sound is only reporting three this year, the health unit reported numbers as high as 22 cases in 2021.

Timiskaming Health Unit (THU) reported three cases in 2020, but in 2022, officials with the health unit said they "expect that there will be more cases over the next few months."

In addition, THU reported that cases of congenital syphilis have been on the rise in the region. Congenital syphilis occurs when a baby is born with syphilis after being infected in the womb or during birth.

The only region that hasn't reported a rise in numbers is the Porcupine Health Unit (PHU), which covers the Timmins and Cochrane Districts.

Mary France Caron-Bruneau, program co-ordinator for the sexual health program at the PHU, said the region has only a couple cases.

Public Health Sudbury and District is reporting a spike in the number of syphilis cases in the region over the last five years. (Frédéric Projean/Radio-Canada)

"Either people are not getting tested," Caron-Bruneau said, "or cases haven't migrated to the area yet."

Either way, Caron-Bruneau said, she's encouraging everyone who is sexually active to have honest conversations with their partner.

"I would encourage everyone that is potentially at risk — so anyone that's having unprotected intercourse with multiple partners — to be tested for syphilis, whether they have symptoms or not," she said.

"And also to really practise safe sex, obviously, but also have that communication with their partners and encouraging partners to be tested as well."

It's a little bit alarming - Taylor McCharles, manager, Public Health Sudbury & Districts

In Sudbury, Taylor McCharles, a manager in Public Health's Sexual Health Program, said the rise is "a little bit alarming."

"The exact causes of the increase are unknown," McCharles said, adding there are likely several contributing factors to the spike.

"We do see an increase in online dating and expanded sexual networks which could increase a riskier sexual behaviour. Kind of the ease of anonymous sex, I guess you could say.

"We could be seeing a reduction in the use of condoms or protection while having sex, as well."

Pandemic restrictions also could be playing a part, as many STD testing clinics were put on hold while health units dealt with COVID-19.

The resumption of testing for syphilis could also be playing a role, as more testing could lead to more positive findings.