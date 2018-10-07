Imagine if you walked downtown and almost every place you went, there is live music — not just bars, but restaurants and shops too.

That will take place in Sudbury on Saturday, Oct. 13 as the Sudbury Symphony Crawl makes its way across the city.

"This is an opportunity to showcase local talent," musician Beth Schneider-Gould said. She and her husband Matt Gould make up Duo 46 and will be performing at the event.

Sally Lesk is also taking part and helping to organize the symphony crawl.

"It's going to be like being in a European city for the day," she said.

Musicians will be performing at 27 different businesses. People who want to take part can purchase a passport, have it stamped at each location and receive a little gift from each location they visit.

The passports cost $50 and proceeds go to the Sudbury Symphony Orchestra.

Lesk says if you happen to wander into one of the locations and you don't have a passport, a donation is encouraged.

"We're suggesting a minimum of $10 to show your appreciation to the musicians and also to help out the symphony," she said.

Lesk adds a variety of music will be featured, including Irish, classical, Spanish guitar, alternative rock, folk and even a percussion ensemble.

"I think what's really neat about this is that musicians of all genres from across Sudbury have stepped up to the plate to showcase music in general and to help out the symphony orchestra," she said.