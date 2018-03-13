The public will get a say about whether a tunnel or a new bridge will replace the historic swing bridge at Little Current.

The 106-year old bridge links Manitoulin Island to the mainland.

But the Ministry of Transportation says the bridge has come to the end of its service life and needs to be replaced.

The MTO says a needs-assessment study determined three options: a fixed bridge, a moveable bridge or a tunnel.

Residents can have their say during a public information session Wednesday, July17, at the Manitoulin Hotel in Little Current.

The Ontario Heritage Conservation is involved in the process as the current bridge is a historical landmark.

A plan for replacement should be finalized late next year.