Public Health Sudbury and Districts is telling people not to swim at two Sudbury beaches — Amphitheatre Beach in Bell Park and Moonlight Beach.

Warning signs were posted Thursday to notify the public that the water was not "suitable for recreational use at this time."

The health unit said that routine water samples show that bacteria levels in the water are higher than acceptable.

Swimmers are at risk for infections if they go into the water. They add that illness can occur if swimmers swallow beach water, or if it gets into their ears, eyes, or nose.

The health unit says it will continue taking water samples to monitor the situation.

And will let the public know when the bacteria returns to acceptable levels at the two beaches.