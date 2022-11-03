Content
Sudbury·Northern Nosh

Meet the woman bringing Peruvian sweets to Greater Sudbury

Liss-Lindsay Mendoza is a pastry chef from Peru whose business, Sweet Lind, specializes in custom dessert orders — and Peruvian sweets.

Sweet Lind's signature item are alfajores, a sandwich cookie filled with dulce de leche

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Liss Lindsay Mendoza with some of her creations: cake pops, left, and alfajores, right. (Supplied by Liss-Lindsay Mendoza)

I first noticed her sweets when I was dining at The Kouzzina in Sudbury and they were selling her alfajores, a sandwich cookie filled with dulce de leche.

To learn more about the business and how she ended up in Greater Sudbury, I spoke with Liss-Lindsay for this week's edition of Northern Nosh.

She's working on her spoken English, so her husband, Alvaro Otero, joined us for the conversation to help.

Up North4:15Northern Nosh: Sweet Lind
This week, Northern Nosh is in Sudbury to learn about a business called Sweet Lind. It's the brainchild of Liss-Lindsay Mendoza, a pastry chef from Peru who specializes in custom dessert orders and Peruvian sweets.

For more information about Sweet Lind, visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.

"Northern Nosh" is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

