Meet the woman bringing Peruvian sweets to Greater Sudbury
Sweet Lind's signature item are alfajores, a sandwich cookie filled with dulce de leche
Liss-Lindsay Mendoza is a pastry chef from Peru whose business, Sweet Lind, specializes in custom dessert orders — and Peruvian sweets.
I first noticed her sweets when I was dining at The Kouzzina in Sudbury and they were selling her alfajores, a sandwich cookie filled with dulce de leche.
To learn more about the business and how she ended up in Greater Sudbury, I spoke with Liss-Lindsay for this week's edition of Northern Nosh.
She's working on her spoken English, so her husband, Alvaro Otero, joined us for the conversation to help.
For more information about Sweet Lind, visit their Instagram or Facebook pages.
