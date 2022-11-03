Meet the woman bringing Peruvian sweets to Greater Sudbury

Liss-Lindsay Mendoza is a pastry chef from Peru whose business, Sweet Lind, specializes in custom dessert orders — and Peruvian sweets.

I first noticed her sweets when I was dining at The Kouzzina in Sudbury and they were selling her alfajores, a sandwich cookie filled with dulce de leche.

To learn more about the business and how she ended up in Greater Sudbury, I spoke with Liss-Lindsay for this week's edition of Northern Nosh.

She's working on her spoken English, so her husband, Alvaro Otero, joined us for the conversation to help.

