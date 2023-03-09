Forensic scientist details how Steven Wright could not be excluded from DNA samples from evidence

A 2013 case review of items collected at the adult video store where Renée Sweeney was stabbed to death in 1998 was the focus of the Crown's argument on Thursday morning.

43-year-old Steven Wright is standing trial for second-degree murder, accused of stabbing Sweeney in 1998.

Tara Brutzki, with the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Sault Ste. Marie took the stand.

Brutzki told the court she was approached to conduct the review in May 2013.

Over the years, since 23-year-old Sweeney was murdered, Brutzki said DNA technology has made several advancements enabling forensic scientists to make comparisons using smaller samples of DNA, as well as, allowing them to test more complex mixtures of DNA.

Brutzki told the jury she was asked to re-examine items submitted by Sudbury police from when Sweeney was murdered. The items included a blood-soaked cotton gardening glove, Sweeney's nail clippings and the teal jacket found in a bush area near the intersection of Paris Street and Walford Road.

Police investigators found this blood-stained jacket shoved between two rocks in a wooded area not far from where Renée Sweeney was murdered on Jan. 27, 1998. (Ministry of the Attorney General)

Brutzki said that the review generated four distinct DNA profiles. She said Profile 1 was a match for Renée Sweeney and that the other profiles generated, were from three different men.

Brutzki said she used a "discarded sample" from Robert Steven Wright's mother Wendy. A discarded DNA sample, she emphasized, isn't an item that has been taken from the scene but rather an item that has been thrown away by people of interest to the case, for example cigarette butts. She added that CFS did not collect the sample but received it from police.

Wendy Wright's DNA profile was taken from that sample and compared to the three male profiles detected from the items of evidence, to determine whether she could be excluded as the biological mother of the men.

Brutzki said Wendy Wright couldn't be excluded as the mother of Profile 2 (which was detected in Sweeney's right hand nail clippings) and the testing results estimated that she was 18,000 times more likely to be the biological mother of Profile 2 than a random person.

'One in greater than one trillion'

The results also found that she couldn't be excluded as the biological mother of Profile 3, which was found in the blood left on the teal jacket. The results showed that she was 330 times more likely to be the biological mother of Profile 3, than a random woman.

However, Brutzki told the court that Wendy Wright could be excluded as the biological mother of Profile 4.

Brutzki told the court, a discarded sample from Steven Wright, test results found that he could not be excluded as the source for DNA Profile 2. In fact, the probability that the source was unrelated to Steven Wright is estimated to be one in greater than one trillion.

Using another discarded sample from Chris Wright, Steven Wright's brother, CFS found that he could not be excluded as the source of DNA Profile 3. In fact, she said, the likelihood that the source was unrelated to Chris Wright was one in greater than one trillion.

Brutzki said from there, she had to figure out whether Profile 4 could be the biological father of the sources of Profile 2 and Profile 3. Using a discarded sample from Robert Wright Sr.,the results found that he couldn't be excluded as the biological father of either Profile 2 or Profile 3, assuming that Wendy Wright was the biological mother. Ultimately, CFS found that Robert Wright Sr. could not be excluded as Profile 4.

A November 2019 report released by CFS, Brutzki said, used blood samples taken from Steven Wright and also determined he could not be excluded as the source of DNA Profile 2. The probability that a random person unrelated to him would coincidentally share that DNA profile is estimated by CFS to be one in one trillion.

However, during opening arguments, the defence did not dispute that Steven Wright was in the video store on Jan. 27, 1998. They said he didn't kill Sweeney.