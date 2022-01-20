A Sudbury bartender has made it to the Canadian finals in an international competition focused on sustainability.

Dan Cronin, the general manager of The Alibi Room in downtown Sudbury, submitted a pitch to the Torres Brandy Zero challenge. The challenge asked bartenders to come up with sustainable cocktail bar projects.

Cronin's idea is to hire foraging experts to lead paid workdays for unhoused people in the city. Those ingredients would then be featured in cocktails.

While a lot of cocktails feature ingredients not found in this region, such as citrus, Cronin said there are opportunities to discover different ingredients.

"If we take the time and the attention to look back at what grows naturally around here, we're going to find all sorts of tastes and flavours that we maybe haven't experienced before but that are going to be wonderful and that are going to truly reflect the land around us," he said.

"And I think that's the future of sustainability."

Cronin said cocktails are a luxury item, and there's a certain responsibility that comes along with that.

"And I think it's not just important to have those two things linked, sustainability and cocktail culture," he said.

"But it's also probably the most socially responsible thing that we can be doing, is making sure that we're linking, you know, land responsibility with the things that we treat ourselves with."

According to Torres Brandy, the company wants to go further when thinking about the environment.

"We will push for a change in the mindset within the world of cocktail bars," the company stated.

Cronin is one of four Canadian finalists competing for a spot at the international finals in Barcelona.

One bartender will take home $25,000 Euros, about $35,000 Canadian dollars, to make their idea a reality.

Even if he doesn't win, Cronin said he'd like to explore other ways to fund the project.