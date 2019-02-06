Investigation underway after suspicious package found in Batchewana First Nation
Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found in Batchewana First Nation.
Package removed without incident, police say
Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found in Batchewana First Nation.
On Tuesday night, members of the Batchewana Police Services, Ontario Provincial Police and Sault Ste. Marie Police were called about the package in Rankin Reserve in the community.
The package was removed by the explosives disposal unit without incident.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.