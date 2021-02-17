Youth approached in suspicious incident in Garson
Sudbury Police are investigating a suspicious incident from last week in Garson after a youth was approached by a man who made an unwanted sexual advance.
Greater Sudbury Police are looking into a suspicious incident from Feb. 11, in Garson.
Investigators say a youth was walking on Central Lane from Garson Park last Thursday afternoon, when they were approached by a man.
The man allegedly made an unwanted sexual advance toward the youth, and then left the area.
Police say the man was in his late 40s, stood 5 ft. 7 in (1.7 metres), with a slim build and dark hair. He was wearing a black winter jacket, jeans and a black toque.
Officers have canvassed the area for video surveillance footage, and ask anyone with further information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
