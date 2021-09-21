1 dead in suspicious fire on Antwerp Avenue in Greater Sudbury
Fire crews called to 4-unit apartment early Tuesday morning in the Donovan
One person is dead after a suspicious fire early Tuesday morning in the Greater Sudbury community of the Donovan.
Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said crews were called around 1 a.m. ET to a four-unit apartment complex on Antwerp Avenue.
As they approached, he said, firefighters could see a fire plume in the air around the area of the residence.
Oshell told CBC News fire crews were able to evacuate tenants from three of the units in the building.
"Our crews were performing a search, however due to the heavy fire conditions, had to discontinue that search," he said. "When it was safe to get back into the building and continue searching, unfortunately, and very tragically, we located a victim inside one of the units."
Fire deemed suspicious
Oshell said the person's identity has not been released.
Oshell said residents in the neighbourhood approached fire crews with information, which led them to believe the fire is suspicious.
The investigation has been handed over to the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Greater Sudbury Police Service.
Antwerp location is a suspicious fire where tragically one tenant was found deceased inside the structure. Investigation will be turned over to GSPS and the OFM. <a href="https://twitter.com/CGSFireServices?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CGSFireServices</a> crews remain on scene and our thoughts with those affected by this tragic loss.—@JesseOshell
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?