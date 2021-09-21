1 dead in suspicious fire on Antwerp Avenue in Greater Sudbury

One person is dead after a suspicious fire early Tuesday morning in the Greater Sudbury community of the Donovan.

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said crews were called around 1 a.m. ET to a four-unit apartment complex on Antwerp Avenue.

As they approached, he said, firefighters could see a fire plume in the air around the area of the residence.

Oshell told CBC News fire crews were able to evacuate tenants from three of the units in the building.

"Our crews were performing a search, however due to the heavy fire conditions, had to discontinue that search," he said. "When it was safe to get back into the building and continue searching, unfortunately, and very tragically, we located a victim inside one of the units."

Fire deemed suspicious

Oshell said the person's identity has not been released.

Oshell said residents in the neighbourhood approached fire crews with information, which led them to believe the fire is suspicious.

The investigation has been handed over to the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Greater Sudbury Police Service.