Sudbury police investigate suspicious death of 69-year-old-man

Greater Sudbury Police say they are working with the coroner's office to determine a 69-year-old man's cause of death.

Police say they found the man dead in his home in Capreol after no one heard from him for a few days

Greater Sudbury Police arrived at a man's house in Capreol on April 18 and determined his death was suspicious. (Jan lakes/CBC)

Police in Sudbury, Ont. are treating a 69-year-old man's death as suspicious.

Greater Sudbury Police said officers were dispatched to the man's home in Capreol on April 18 after he hadn't been heard from for a few days.

Police are working with the coroner's office to determine his cause of death.

They said a post-mortem will take place on April 20 to help with the investigation.

Police did not identify the man.

