Sudbury police investigate suspicious death of 69-year-old-man
Greater Sudbury Police say they are working with the coroner's office to determine a 69-year-old man's cause of death.
Police say they found the man dead in his home in Capreol after no one heard from him for a few days
Police in Sudbury, Ont. are treating a 69-year-old man's death as suspicious.
Greater Sudbury Police said officers were dispatched to the man's home in Capreol on April 18 after he hadn't been heard from for a few days.
Police are working with the coroner's office to determine his cause of death.
They said a post-mortem will take place on April 20 to help with the investigation.
Police did not identify the man.