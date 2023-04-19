Sudbury police investigate suspicious death of 69-year-old-man

Police in Sudbury, Ont. are treating a 69-year-old man's death as suspicious.

Greater Sudbury Police said officers were dispatched to the man's home in Capreol on April 18 after he hadn't been heard from for a few days.

Police are working with the coroner's office to determine his cause of death.

They said a post-mortem will take place on April 20 to help with the investigation.

Police did not identify the man.