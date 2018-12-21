Public Health Sudbury & Districts says there is an increase of suspected overdoses in Sudbury.

It says it can't confirm the substance that caused the overdoses, but warns that "street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances such as fentanyl or carfentanil." It adds exposure to even a small amount of those substances can cause an overdose.

Overdoses happen when someone uses more of a drug or substance than their body can handle. As a result, they may pass out, stop breathing or experience a seizure, the health unit says. Overdoses can be fatal.

Overdose symptoms include blue lips or nails, dizziness, choking or gurgling sounds, slow or no breathing or difficulty staying awake.

The health unit offers the following tips to prevent overdoses:

Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter and illegal drugs.

Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs.

Use caution when switching substances: start with a lower dose that you usually would.

If you have not used in awhile, start with a lower dose as your tolerance may be lower.

Avoid using drugs when you are alone.

Carry a naloxone kit.

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose.

Residents can get a free naloxone kit from the health unit or a pharmacy.