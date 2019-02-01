OPP issue warning after suspected opioid death
The Ontario Provincial Police James Bay Detachment is warning the public about the dangers of illicit drug use after a recent “suspected opioid related fatality.”
OPP say death occurred in James Bay Detachment area
Constable Trevor Tremblay says drugs have infiltrated every corner of the province, including small northern communities.
He won't give any other details about the death but is warning people that there is no way to know exactly what substances a person has purchased.
He says an analysis of a sample seized about a year ago in Simcoe found heroin, morphine, fentanyl and carfentanil in the same sample.
Carfentanil is so deadly that an amount the size of a grain of sand can be fatal.
With files from Kate Rutherford
