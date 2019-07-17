A 30-year-old Sturgeon Falls man was arrested twice in the same day by North Bay police.

His first arrest came during a Ontario Provincial Police investigation into a John Street incident in Sturgeon Falls Saturday afternoon. He was charged as the result of an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.

The accused was then released on a promise to appear at an Ontario court.

After being released, the accused stole the vehicle of a West Nipissing OPP officer parked in the OPP detachment parking lot.

Officers from the Warren and Sudbury OPP detachments stopped the stolen car on Highway 17 in Sudbury.

The man was then charged with theft and driving without a licence.

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Sunday and remains in custody.