Most businesses across Sudbury-Manitoulin continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's according to results from the latest survey from Workplace Planning for Sudbury and Manitoulin, and its partners, the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce and the City of Greater Sudbury.

This is their fourth survey of businesses in the region since the pandemic started in March 2020.

350 businesses responded to the survey, which was conducted in late April and May of this year — roughly one year into the ordeal.

"This was really to touch base with businesses to see where they were at," said Reggie Caverson, executive director with Workforce Planning of Sudbury and Manitoulin.

Reggie Caverson, executive director of Workforce Planning for Sudbury and Manitoulin. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

The biggest finding from the survey shows "a number of them are still feeling the significant risk of the pandemic to their long-term viability."

Three-quarters of the respondents said they have made adjustments to stay in business during the various shutdowns/lockdowns in place since March 2020.

"There were a lot of companies that hadn't even done things like e-banking or e-transfers or electronic signatures," Caverson said.

"And we've seen a real surge in that over the last year. So companies that would have never thought of doing things from an electronic standpoint are now integrating technology into their workplace," she said.

Other adjustments mentioned by the respondents included offering online sales, curbside pickup, incorporating virtual platforms like Zoom and employees working from home.

Businesses are giving us some ideas from how they've already adapted, and I think you're going to see some of those things continue. - Reggie Caverson, executive director, Workforce Planning of Sudbury & Manitoulin

"Businesses are giving us some ideas from how they've already adapted, and I think you're going to see some of those things continue in place".

Caverson says some businesses have now decided to adopt a hybrid model of allowing employees to work either from home or in-person.

"That will have a different kind of ripple effect in terms of commercial rental property, people commuting to work and the services that they might use during the day," she said.

Debbi Nicholson, seen here in this 2019 picture, is the president and CEO of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce. (@SudburyCofC on Twitter)

Long lasting impacts

Debbi Nicholson, president and CEO of the local chamber of commerce, thinks the ramifications will be long lasting for many of these businesses.

"They've had to take on a lot of debt, which obviously they didn't want to have to do, but did do in order to keep the lights on and their doors open and their employees employed," she said.

"That will take a significant period of time to wipe out."

Nicholson says what these businesses have experienced during the pandemic was a "wake up call."

"I think they now have policies and processes in place a little bit better," she said. "They know what to expect if there is another lockdown or another wave."

"I think a lot of them are certainly better prepared for whatever comes next," Nicholson said.

The City of Greater Sudbury is working on an economic recovery plan to help struggling businesses.

"Like all communities, we look forward to the day when we can put this pandemic behind us," said Brett Williamson, director of economic development in Greater Sudbury.

"However until we get to that day, we are continuing to look at ways to support our local businesses and help our economy recover as quickly as possible," he said.

The latest impact survey also asked businesses about the provincial government's response to the pandemic.

Half the respondents said they were not satisfied, citing problems like mixed or unclear communications, and not enough time given to allow businesses to respond to changes in rules and regulations.

"That's really important because if you've invested your life savings in a small business and now you were forced to close, the supports have not been there for those newer businesses that set up as sole proprietors," Caverson said.