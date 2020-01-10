Sudburians are being asked to give feedback to the city about how to improve services for vulnerable citizens. The city has issued a survey, looking for information on improving services for those experiencing homeless.

Mayor Brian Bigger says it's important to hear from everyone, including service providers, those who are currently experiencing homeless or who have had the experience.

The ongoing pandemic has brought the issue to the forefront, he says.

"I've never seen it at this state. COVID-19 has amplified all of the challenges, particularly with distancing, bathrooms being closed."

Last fall, Bigger put together a task team after a marked increase in violent crime, substance abuse issues and housing issues — city bylaw officers wound up evicting people sleeping in a downtown park.

"I've been pushing hard for police to provide additional presence downtown in response to the solutions and requests from business owners and people who live, work and play essentially in our downtown," he said.

Bigger says he hopes survey will give them more ideas about how to better help those who are most vulnerable in our community.

You can take that survey online or by phoning 311 to receive a paper copy.

Morning North 6:26 The city of Greater Sudbury wants your ideas to help vulnerable people in the community The city of Greater Sudbury is reaching out to its citizens for ideas on how to help those in the community that are most vulnerable. They'll be using a survey to do that. The CBC's Martha Dillman spoke about it with Mayor Brian Bigger. 6:26

