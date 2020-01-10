Greater Sudbury wants your thoughts on what can be done to help city's vulnerable residents
'I've never seen it at this state. COVID-19 has amplified all of the challenges, particularly with distancing'
Sudburians are being asked to give feedback to the city about how to improve services for vulnerable citizens. The city has issued a survey, looking for information on improving services for those experiencing homeless.
Mayor Brian Bigger says it's important to hear from everyone, including service providers, those who are currently experiencing homeless or who have had the experience.
The ongoing pandemic has brought the issue to the forefront, he says.
"I've never seen it at this state. COVID-19 has amplified all of the challenges, particularly with distancing, bathrooms being closed."
Last fall, Bigger put together a task team after a marked increase in violent crime, substance abuse issues and housing issues — city bylaw officers wound up evicting people sleeping in a downtown park.
"I've been pushing hard for police to provide additional presence downtown in response to the solutions and requests from business owners and people who live, work and play essentially in our downtown," he said.
Bigger says he hopes survey will give them more ideas about how to better help those who are most vulnerable in our community.
You can take that survey online or by phoning 311 to receive a paper copy.
More stories from CBC Sudbury
with files from Martha Dillman
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.