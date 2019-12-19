Supreme court ends bid to keep Chief Medical Officer's audit report private
Dr. Kim Barker hired convicted conman Shaun Rootenberg to be the health unit's CFO in 2013
The Supreme Court has refused a bid from Algoma's former chief medical officer of health to keep an audit report private.
Dr. Kim Barker argued that releasing the four-year-old report would be an infringement on her privacy.
It details Barker's relationship with convicted fraudster Shaun Rootenberg, who Barker hired to be the health unit's chief financial officer back in 2013.
Soo Today reporter David Helwig has been fighting for the report's release since Barker resigned in 2015.
"One presumes that there's something in there or things in there that she doesn't want made public," Helwig said. "The document to us is a black box. We're applying for it because we don't know what it contains."
"A bunch of people were saying that the contents of this report needed to be made public and we'll know more once we've actually seen it," Helwig said.
"But for now it's a mystery."
Algoma Public Health, as well as Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner, have always said the report should be made public.
That's expected to happen early in the new year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.