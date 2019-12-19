Supreme court ends bid to keep Chief Medical Officer's audit report private

The Supreme Court has refused a bid from Algoma's former chief medical officer of health to keep an audit report private.

Dr. Kim Barker argued that releasing the four-year-old report would be an infringement on her privacy.

It details Barker's relationship with convicted fraudster Shaun Rootenberg, who Barker hired to be the health unit's chief financial officer back in 2013.

Soo Today reporter David Helwig has been fighting for the report's release since Barker resigned in 2015.

"One presumes that there's something in there or things in there that she doesn't want made public," Helwig said. "The document to us is a black box. We're applying for it because we don't know what it contains."

"A bunch of people were saying that the contents of this report needed to be made public and we'll know more once we've actually seen it," Helwig said.

"But for now it's a mystery."

Algoma Public Health, as well as Ontario's Information and Privacy Commissioner, have always said the report should be made public.

That's expected to happen early in the new year.

