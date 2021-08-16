A Greater Sudbury councillor is working to get provincial funding for supportive transitional housing, raising the issue during the virtual Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) conference this week.

Ward 9's Deb McIntosh is the only city representative attending the three-day conference, an annual event that allows municipal representatives to discuss local matters and priorities.

McIntosh said supportive transitional housing provides a roof over people's heads, but also health services to help with addiction and mental health needs.

In March, city council supported a plan to develop transitional housing that would also incorporate supportive health services. In the 2021 budget, $1.1 million was allotted to fund transitional housing this year.

"It's a missing piece in our housing continuum," McIntosh said.

"We have an emergency shelter system and we have housing, but you need something in between," she said, explaining emergency shelters supply a short-term need, while addictions and mental health are longer-term issues.

No dollar amount in mind

McIntosh said she's not asking the province for a specific dollar amount, but wants to ensure the ministers responsible for health and municipal affairs as well as housing understand the issue is a priority for Sudbury.

"I'm looking for the envelope to be there; for them to have consideration, asking the minister [of health] to work with the minister of municipal affairs and housing," she said.

"It's a health issue, but it's also a housing issue, so I'm asking for cross-ministerial work to be able to create a program or an envelope to help.

"I'm hoping to deliver the message of asking the province to provide the operational dollars we need for those critical supports for mental health and addiction issues while providing a roof over people's heads," McIntosh said.

'What we've been doing isn't working'

Supportive transitional housing is a problem shared by other Ontario municipalities, McIntosh said.

"There is no easy answer, but I think that everyone is looking for solutions that hopefully will work.

"We're looking for new answers. What we've been doing isn't working. We can see that. So we're trying to find a new way, and I'm hoping the provincial government will be open to that suggestion."

During the ministers' forum on Monday afternoon, Health Minister Christine Elliott acknowledged the critical importance of having a place to live.

She said her minister is working with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and the Ministry of Housing, as well as community and social services, on an "all of government" approach to looking at this issue, with the goal of access across the province.

Elliott said she she hoped to soon have more information to share.