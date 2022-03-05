Support for Ukraine on display throughout northeastern Ontario

People in northeastern Ontario and around the world are standing in solidarity with Ukraine.

Ukraine has been invaded by Russian troops under President Vladimir Putin's leadership. On Friday, the war raised fresh global alarm after Russian forces attacked a key nuclear plant in the south.

Russian troops also have continued attacks on cities throughout other parts of Ukraine.

Here in northeastern Ontario, people are showing support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian flag has been raised at city hall in North Bay, and the Russian flag was taken down recently in Sault Ste. Marie. Some in Sudbury have called for the Russian flag to be taken down from the Bridge of Nations, but the founder of the flag display has said it will remain flying.

Many communities are showing support by posting signs, lighting up homes or posting artwork.