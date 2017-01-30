People in Sudbury are being asked to support members of the Muslim community on Friday.

Last Friday, a man in New Zealand shot and killed 50 people. The shootings happened in two mosques.

Dave LeGrand is one of the ministry staff at St. Andrew's United Church in Sudbury. He says a group of supporters will gather at the mosque in New Sudbury.

"I know that so many of us have been heartbroken and just horrified at the thought that someone would do such a thing and perhaps make people, particularly of certain maybe ethic or religious groups, feel uncomfortable in their own places of worship," he said.

"I really felt we needed to do something, even small."

LeGrand says the plan is to be at the mosque in time for afternoon prayers.

"We're going to go, if there's a large group of us we will just remain outside and just be a presence," he said.

"We will just be there, supportive, caring community letting our Muslim sisters and brothers know we care."

LeGrand says the event is open to anyone wishing to show their support. He says the Imam at the mosque welcomes the gesture.

Anyone looking for additional information can find it on the St. Andrew's United Church Facebook page.