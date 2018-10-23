Premier Doug Ford says the provincial government is stepping in to help Algoma Steel.

Ford says the government will provide regulatory relief from certain pension obligations to the Sault Ste. Marie steelmaker.

"Our government is committed to protecting jobs and ensuring Algoma remains competitive in a tough market," he said.

In August, a judge approved an agreement in principle to sell Algoma to a numbered company in British Columbia.

Algoma is among the largest private-sector employers in the northern Ontario with about 2,700 employees.

According to the province, the company's pension plan supports about 2,100 current employees and 6,300 former or retired employees.