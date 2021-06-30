More of Ontario is re-opening, including amusement parks and tourist attractions.

But at the same time, public health officials warn against 'non-essential travel.'

It's leaving people to make their own decisions about what's safe to do during this second COVID summer.





"We have to live with it. It's time to get back to normal," says Jennifer Murray of Sudbury, who is planning trips to Canada's Wonderland and Niagara Falls this summer.

The owner of a paralegal firm says she's also thinking about the small business owners in the tourism industry who are struggling and need customers.

"I'm not worried any more. Last year I was severely worried," says Murray.

Canada's Wonderland and other outdoor amusement parks and tourist attractions are now re-opening for the summer. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Sandy Robinson of Sault Ste. Marie is also planning a trip to southern Ontario, looking to spend a few days with friends in Sarnia.

But she plans to stay in their backyard, not visit shops or restaurants and is a little nervous about stopping for gas on the way down.

"I've been reading everything I can to find out what we can do when you're fully vaccinated and even that's a little unclear, but I could pick out the parts that work for me," says Robinson.

"Even if the pandemic ended in September and everything was wide open again, I find most people would want to give it a few months. Just make to sure."

Voyageurs' Lodge and Cookhouse in Batchewana Bay says after a slow spring, it looks to be fully booked for most of the summer. (Voyageurs' Lodge and Cookhouse)

At the Voyageurs' Lodge and Cookhouse on Highway 17 in Batchewana Bay, Frank O'Connor everyday sees the people who have decided to leave their homes and get out on the road.

"Starting to see license plates from other provinces now that folks are starting to travel a little bit more," he says.

"People show up at my place and they're just exhausted from the whole winter, from the six months of lockdown and they just want to be out in the open air."

O'Connor says the motel side of his business is almost fully booked for July and August, but fears it will not be the same for northern Ontario lodges that rely on American tourists who are still not allowed to cross the border.

Chris Mayne, who runs a travel agency in North Bay and is also a city councillor, says business is picking up a bit with people booking flights to visit family in other parts of Canada that are also re-opening.

But he thinks it's best for people to hold off on vacations this summer, even if you are planning to visit and spend money in North Bay.

"The messaging from politicians seems to be inconsistent with advice coming from medical, science-based advisors. It's difficult to make those judgments yourself," says Mayne.

"My own perspective, as someone who sells travel, is to be cautious on the side of avoiding spread and if it means not travelling for six months, nine months... to me that would be good advice."

For most of this year, it has actually been illegal to travel to other parts of Ontario, unless it was considered essential by the government. (Erik White/CBC)

Alain Simard, an immunologist at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine in Sudbury, says while it's "more acceptable" to travel after being double-vaccinated it "doesn't mean we should go back completely to normal, because there's still a risk."

He says there's especially a risk if you're travelling with children under 12 who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine and could spark a new outbreak of the virus, as we saw recently in the James Bay community of Kashechewan.

"It is very confusing right now," says Simard.

"They're letting people decide what's best and whether that's going to be the right approach, remains to be seen."