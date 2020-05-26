The City of Greater Sudbury says it's taking steps to reduce the financial deficit the city is currently facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the city announced it will not be proceeding with its summer student hiring program this year. It adds hiring for full-time vacation positions will also be deferred.

The city says the summer student program usually results in the hiring of 280 seasonal and part-time employees.

It says the following services will be impacted as a result:

All city-run summer camps and programs are cancelled, including neighbourhood association day camps.

There will be no lifeguard supervision at municipal beaches.

Parks, trails, sports fields and other outdoor spaces will be maintained, however, the city says services may be delayed. The city says grass cutting, garbage cleanup and other maintenance activities may take longer than usual.

All museums remain closed, as provincial orders currently state they are not permitted to open.

The city says citizens who have prepaid for summer programs will be automatically refunded.

In total, the city says the cancellation of the summer student programs will save $1.7 million, which will be directed toward the city's COVID-19 costs.

"This is a very complex and difficult decision," Ed Archer, chief administrative officer for the city said.

"We must do everything we can to mitigate the long-term financial impact of this global pandemic on our taxpayers.

The city adds in addition to not hiring summer students, city council has approved "an increase in the deferred hiring of vacant positions from $1 million (approved in the 2020 budget) to $2.5 million." It says the $1.5 million will be redirected to COVID-19 costs.

In April, the city temporarily laid off 322 seasonal and part-time workers.

In total, the city says the projected deficit until the end of June is currently $6.8 million. That deficit is a result of lost revenue from parking, transit, facility rentals and sports and programming fees.

It adds budget pressures have also been increased because the city has adjusted working conditions to ensure physical distancing, increased services to vulnerable citizens and altered service levels to respond to public health directives.

An updated report on the city's financial situation due to COVID-19 will be presented to the city's finance and administration committee on June 2.