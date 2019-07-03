Skip to Main Content
How this Sudbury man got a van called The Donovan
If you know Sudbury, you likely know there’s a neighbourhood called the Donovan. But a Sudbury man also has named his vehicle after the area.

Peter Zloczevskew stands by his van called The Donovan. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

It makes sense as written on the side is 'Donovan Emergency Unit.'

About ten years ago, Peter Zloczevskew purchased the van.

"It was a 1974 and everything worked on it," he said. "So I bought it."

The van was an emergency vehicle from the 1970s. After he bought it, he was asked to remove the emergency information on it. So he decided to cover it up and call it The Donovan.

"I'm not sure whether I dreamt it up or whether I actually saw someone decades ago driving around in one," he said.

"If there is someone out there driving around in it, [they] came up with a great idea."

Summer Spin is back. It's a summer series where we go for a spin in an interesting vehicle. This time, we feature an old emergency van that's been renamed the Dono-van. It's owned by a guy who lives and works in a neighbourhood in Sudbury called, the Donovan... so buckle up and come along for the ride. 13:16
