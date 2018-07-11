SUMMER SPIN
Check out this Sudbury man's Mercedes RV
Stories of interesting drivers and their vehicles featured on CBC's Morning North
Sudbury's Rick Eles knew he wanted to do something special for his 66th birthday a few years ago.
He and his wife packed up their Mercedes RV and hit the road.
"We were out for five weeks and we drove Route 66," he said.
"We put on 8,200 miles which is 13,300 kilometres [across] 14 states. So yes, it has been a pretty nice ride."
Eles got the 2009 Mercedes Sprinter in 2012. At that time, he and his wife had just sold their home on Long Lake after living there for 25 years.
"She missed the lake," he said.
"So she said we're going to buy something to go to the lake."
