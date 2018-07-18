How this Sudbury man's 1976 Dodge Duster became an homage to his family

Peter Laliberté races an orange 1976 Dodge Duster call called "The Coffin."

He took CBC's Markus Schwabe "for a burn" in a series called 'Summer Spin.'

But "The Coffin" has a rich history.

"My dad, Leo Laliberté, used to stock car race back in the day," Laliberté said. "He was rowdy, he drove crazy. Drove through ice, two wheels."

"He had a bad accident one weekend and my mom said, 'Leo, that car is going to be your coffin.'"

"So of course, my dad, just loving getting my mom cranked, came out the next weekend with 'The Coffin' on the side. He said 'Guess what Helen, you think my car is going to be the coffin, now everybody knows it is the coffin.'"

