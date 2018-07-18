Skip to Main Content
How this Sudbury man's 1976 Dodge Duster became an homage to his family
How this Sudbury man's 1976 Dodge Duster became an homage to his family

'The Coffin' has a rich— and heartbreaking— history.

Peter Laliberte— and his souped-up racer— is the latest subject of 'Summer Spin' on Morning North

      Peter Laliberté races an orange 1976 Dodge Duster call called "The Coffin."

      He took CBC's Markus Schwabe "for a burn" in a series called 'Summer Spin.'

      But "The Coffin" has a rich history.

      "My dad, Leo Laliberté, used to stock car race back in the day," Laliberté said. "He was rowdy, he drove crazy. Drove through ice, two wheels."

      "He had a bad accident one weekend and my mom said, 'Leo, that car is going to be your coffin.'"

      "So of course, my dad, just loving getting my mom cranked, came out the next weekend with 'The Coffin' on the side. He said 'Guess what Helen, you think my car is going to be the coffin, now everybody knows it is the coffin.'"

      Listen to the sound clip below to hear the rest of Laliberté's story, including how this year's racing circuit is an homage to his late brother, Mark.

      We take you for another summer spin. This time in a drag racer owned by Peter Laliberté. The CBC's Markus Schwabe went to the North Shore Challenge at the Elliot Lake Airport Dragway to meet Peter and talk about his car, a modified 1976 Dodge Duster, he calls "The Coffin". 17:14

