How Ol' Betsy served Capreol for decades
A series featuring interesting people and their vehicles on CBC’s Morning North
If you've ever been in Capreol and heard a loud, noisy banging with a whistle-sounding like siren, you've likely heard Ol' Betsy.
Ol' Betsy, a now-retired fire engine, was first brought into the community in 1929.
Brian Yensen, the captain of the Greater Sudbury Fire Services Capreol Station and a director on the board of the Northern Ontario Railroad Museum and Heritage Centre, says the vehicle used to respond to fires. He says it also used to be used for garbage pickup and even plowed the streets of Capreol.
"I honestly don't know how it did it, pushing a huge amount of snow in a two wheel drive vehicle," he said.
Yensen says the vehicle served the community for a number of years.
"This became the backup unit until 1975 when another vehicle was bought and then it was completely out of service."
Now, it only comes out for a spin a couple of times of year, including the Santa Claus parade.
"There's always a smile and a big wave when this goes by," he said. "It's great."
Ol' Betsy will be on display this coming weekend at Capreol Days. The annual event featuring vendors, entertainment and music will take place this Friday until Sunday.
With files from Markus Schwabe
