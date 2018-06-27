Sudbury's Gerry Montpellier, a city councillor, is also an auctioneer.

He says because of that, it makes sense he collects vehicles.

"Actually, it's a disease of auctioneers," he said. "Deep down, we're hoarders."

Montpellier recently talked about cars on Morning North in the new Summer Spin series, in particular, his prized 1966 Chevelle. The series will feature interesting vehicles and their drivers in the region.

"This has been a race car, it's been a show car [and] now it's my summer driver," he said.