Seeing more electric vehicles in Sudbury? It's not your imagination
Summer Spin: A series featuring interesting people and their vehicles
Carolyn Otto knew at some point she'd want to be driving an electric vehicle, but it took her a few years to actually purchase one.
A few years ago, she was doing a lot of driving between Sudbury and North Bay to visit her aging parents.
"It was costing me a lot of money for gas," she said. "I was comparing prices along that highway and not feeling good about what we were paying in Sudbury. I was really frustrated about that."
She also had the environment in mind and wanted to start living a greener lifestyle.
"I decided a long time ago I was going to go with an electric car but I wasn't sure about how quickly I could make that transition," she said.
Initially she went with a hybrid before switching to an electric vehicle. Now, she's the proud owner of a Tesla Model 3.
Even though she recently got it, she's driven about 5,000 km in it.
"I've had a few long trips," she said. "But I don't hesitate to take short trips around the city either anymore because I don't care about the price of gas, for the first time in years."
She says she can get upwards of 500 km on a single charge.
"I did go through a little of range-anxiety like everybody else does," she said. "But I'm really confident now in how far I can go."
Otto isn't the only Sudburian trading in her vehicle for an electric one. According to the Electric Vehicle Society — in Greater Sudbury, there has been an increase in electric vehicle purchases. Last July, the group had 95 electric vehicles registered, compared with 170 this year which is a 78 per cent increase.
"We're seeing a steady year-over-year increase in electric vehicles in Sudbury, which is trending the same as the rest of Canada," Devin Arthur, president of the group said.
With files from Markus Schwabe
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.