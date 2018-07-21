As summer hits its stride, the CBC is offering listeners a series called Summer Book Reads, where the Greater Sudbury Public Library assists in suggesting your next great summer book.

Mary Searle from the Greater Sudbury Public library says one of her favourites is "The Other Lady Vanishes" by Amanda Quick.

The story falls in the historical romance genre, which Searle says usually features strong female characters in challenging circumstances.

"The story is set in the 1930s, kind of an usual setting for historical romance," Searle said. "The main character's name is Adelaide, who has escaped from a mental institution where she was incarcerated."

"She can't remember how she got there, but knew she had to escape before being killed," Searle said. "She escapes in a daring fashion and takes off to the other side of the country, and ends up in a little community called Burning Grove."

It's there in Burning Grove that she meets the man who turns out to be her love interest.

"The hero is a customer who comes in and buys tea because he has shattered nerves and is taking a break by the seaside."

"There quickly follows a suspicious death, which Adelaide is suspected in," Searle said. "She suspects the men she's on the run from have caught up with her."

Hear the full interview with Mary Searle here.