Your next summer reading suggestion? How about this story about 'quirky' Eleanor Oliphant

Summer can be a great time to catch up on your reading and if you're looking for suggestions, the Greater Sudbury Library can help.

During the summer on CBC's Morning North, a staff member from the library will offer a summer read.

Jodie Gladman of the Greater Sudbury Public Library suggests Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman.

"It represents what publishers are calling UpLit, or uplifting literature," Gladman said.

The story concerns Eleanor Oliphant, who despite the title, is not really "fine," Gladman said.

"She looks fine, she has a legit job, she lives in a big city. But she's surviving, not living," Gladman said.

"The reader realizes Eleanor is kind of quirky," she said. "She has her own mind and own ideas of what the world is like, but she doesn't let anyone in."

You can listen hear more about the story.