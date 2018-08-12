This summer, CBC Sudbury is enlisting the assistance of the experts at the Greater Sudbury Library to help suggest your next great summer read.

This week, Colleen Burns helps out by offering readers Sourdough, a "quirky" book by Robin Sloan.

"It's about a character named Lois, who's working in the tech industry in San Francisco," Burns said.

"Lois works in the tech sector, and encounters a pair of brothers who have a little restaurant that makes soup and sourdough," she added.

Lous becomes enamoured with the brothers and their hole-in-the-wall restaurant. Their budding relationship leads to some interchange between her and the brothers, on a deep, cultural level.

Sourdough, by Robin Sloan, is a 'quirky' read that delves into culture differences between San Francisco's tech sector and the earthier world of baking sourdough, says Sudbury's Colleen Burns. (MCD Publishing)

"She then starts making her own bread, and that [begins] a play between her interest in baking bread, which is very real, earthy, connected with life, compared to her tech word which is very sterile, where they are interested in eating this replacement stuff."

Burns said the book will appeal to anyone with an interest in food, or those who feel like they have become separated from the things that make life complete. Like baking, for example.

"Not just the culture of sourdough, but also human cultures and how those interact with the changes new technology brings to all that."

