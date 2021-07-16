A school board in North Bay is offering mental health support to students over the summer.

The Near North District School Board is running drop-in wellness hubs in North Bay, Parry Sound and Burk's Falls. They are places where students can safely connect with each other in person, while learning tips about coping with anxiety, stress and depression.

Sue Lessard, mental health lead at the school board, says they were concerned about students' well-being, since they were out of the classroom for a good portion of the pandemic. Some teens had a difficult time with online learning, and may have had a hard time not socializing with their peers for so long.

"We're a bit sneaky trying to build in stress management skills within fun activities," Lessard said. "We try to do mindful exercises, we try to do mood walks and get them outside."

"Anything, when we find that teachable moment, but we don't want to scare them away with heavy programming either. We just want to hang with them."

Lessard recalls a conversation with one parent who dropped their 14-year old daughter off for a recent session. The parent said the girl hadn't been out of the house in 18 months.

"When you hear that, you go, this is the right thing to do," she said.

"Lets let kids be kids. Let's let kids connect, get them back into the world of socializing."

Lessard says they usually have between six and ten students a day at the hubs, which operate three days a week. The capacity is 20 teens a day, which is due to limited staffing. The staff who work at the hubs are all counsellors within the school board.

Counselling is also offered to students who request it.