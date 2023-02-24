2 northeastern Ontario summer camps end their seasons early due to staffing shortages

At least two summer camps in northeastern Ontario have had to cut their seasons short due to staffing shortages.

Rainbow Camp and Camp McDougall, both based in the Thessalon, Ont. area, have had to cancel their seasons because they don't have enough camp counselors.

Rainbow Camp was founded in 2012 and provides an inclusive space for LGBTQ children and teens between the ages of 12 and 18.

"Over 140 campers will be affected by this decision, and that is heartbreaking," said Rainbow Camp co-founder Harry Stewart, in a press release.

"The need and want is there, but we just don't have the staff. We were at a bare minimum of staff to start the season and then lost a couple of staff due to family/medical reasons. The pressure on our staff was too much."

Joy Levy, executive director of the Ontario Camps Association, said staffing has always been a challenge for summer camps, but the situation has become more dire since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Levy said summer camps would normally hire staff for the entire summer season, but now some are giving people the option to just work a week or two instead.

"This is a way to become more attractive," she said.

The managing director of Camp Aush-Bik-Koong says they have bounced back this year after the COVID-19 pandemic. (Camp Aush-Bik-Koong)

Not all camps struggling

But while some camps in northeastern Ontario have struggled to attract staff this year, others have bounced back from some difficult years due to the pandemic.

Ryan Lidstone, the managing director of Camp Aush-Bik-Koong, west of Sudbury, said they had to close in 2020 and only offered day camps the next year.

In 2022 most of their camps had around 70 campers, but this year they've been at or near capacity, with 96 campers at most camps.

"People are excited to be sending their kids and excited to see them just doing childhood things again," Lindstone said.

He said the camp has 15 full-time staff and recruits around 200 volunteers to help out each year.

"We fortunately haven't had to turn away any campers this summer because of a lack of staff," Lindstone said.

Sebastien Diebel, one of the directors at Camp Manitou Bay of Islands, on Georgian Bay, said they were closed in 2020 and 2021, and re-opened last year.

Diebel said because of the two-year absence, they've had a lot of interest from volunteers this summer.

He said many of their volunteers were campers themselves when they were younger.