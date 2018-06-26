Scott Champagne of Sudbury killed in diving incident
Sudbury Police say an employee of the force is dead after a diving incident north of Capreol.
Incident happened near Moose Mountain, north of Capreol
On Sunday, police were called to the area of Moose Mountain.
Recreational divers were in the quarry, when one of the divers surfaced and appeared to be in distress.
Police say he was pulled to shore.
Scott Champagne, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was a member of the Greater Sudbury Police Service working as a special constable at the courthouse since 2011. He was also a member of the Sudbury Police auxiliary unit.
He is survived by his wife and two children.
Police say they are working in collaboration with the coroner's office. They add the incident is considered a sudden death.
