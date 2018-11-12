An investigation is underway after a deceased woman was found outside of the Porcupine Mall in Timmins.

Police were called to the scene early Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be confirmed.

Police spokesperson Marc Depatie says the investigation is in its early stages and police are still working to see if foul play is involved.

He adds the discovery was made at the back north end of the mall. The victim is believed to be in her 30s, he said.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Timmins Police.