North Bay police say an investigation is underway after a Sudbury man was found dead.

On Monday, officers were called after a body was found in Chippewa Creek, close to the Aubrey Street and Cassels Street intersection.

The deceased has been identified as Francois John Dean Isaac, 48, of Sudbury.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the cause of death. Police say they do not believe the death to be suspicious.

