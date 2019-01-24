Timmins police say foul play has not been ruled out after a sudden death in a local restaurant.

On Thursday, police received a call about a 50-year-old man found in a restaurant bathroom in medical distress.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say an investigation is underway and they are working to contact the man's family.

A post-mortem will take place in the next few days.

"The results of the post-mortem examination and other standard investigative measures currently underway will likely provide details that will determine what course of action will be undertaken by the Timmins Police Service," police stated in a release.