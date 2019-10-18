Sudbury police say they're working with the coroner's office after two sudden deaths this week.

On Tuesday, police were called after a teenager was found dead in downtown Sudbury. The body of a 17-year-old girl was found in the area of Beech Street early Tuesday morning.

An autopsy was done on Thursday and police say no foul play is suspected.

"Additional test results are pending including a toxicology test," Kaitlyn Dunn said.

Also on Tuesday, police received a call around 12:15 p.m. from staff at Health Sciences North. They told police a 24-year-old woman had been pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Sudbury police say a post-mortem has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The identity of the deceased has not been released by police.