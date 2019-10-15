Sudden death investigation underway in Sudbury
A post-mortem is being scheduled to determine the cause of death after a teenager was found dead in downtown Sudbury.
Sudbury police working with coroner on investigation
A post-mortem is being scheduled to determine the cause of death after a teenager was found dead in downtown Sudbury.
Police say the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in the area of Beech Street on Tuesday.
Police say they are working with the coroner on the investigation. The scene has since been released.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.