12 Sudbury Wolves players test positive for COVID-19

The Sudbury Wolves have suspended all team activities after 12 players tested positive with COVID-19.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) said all players are either asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms.

"The OHL is working in consultation with the League's independent chief medical officer while the Wolves continue to follow the guidance of Public Health Sudbury and Districts," the league said in a press release.

Because team activities have been cancelled, the team's next three games have been postponed.

Those games are:

Wednesday, Dec. 1 – Sudbury Wolves at Soo Greyhounds

Friday, Dec. 3 – Barrie Colts at Sudbury Wolves

Saturday, Dec. 4 – Sudbury Wolves at Barrie Colts

Additional games will be subject to review, the league said.