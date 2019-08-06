The Sudbury YMCA's aquatic centre has recently had an expensive facelift.

The YMCA spent almost $600,000 renovating its lap pool, deck area, and sauna. The Durham Street facility has also added a new cafe, catered by local business Beard's Bakery, which CEO and president Helen Francis said should be up and running when the Up Here Festival kicks off.

"It's a great way to bring people who don't perhaps use our facilities in," Francis said. "We just really want to build community and relationships and make our communities healthier and stronger."

Francis also said replacing the lap pool's old ceramic tile liner with a Softwalk liner is a major improvement.

The new liner is easier on the feet — especially for those taking swimming lessons, or in a rehabilitation program.

"Our pool in Sudbury at Durham Street was built about 20 years ago, the same time the building went up and it's at its end of life, needing renewal," she said.

"The therapy pool had previously been realigned and the biggest piece of work we had this time around was realigning the lap pool."

Francis said it was previously lined with ceramic tile, which will be replaced by a rubber lining, providing a "soft walk" for those just learning, or those participating in aqua-fit programs.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for everyone in our community to be able to get their young children learn-to-swim lessons and particularly also offer those opportunities to newcomers," she said.

Francis says the improved lap pool will benefit the more than 10,000 people who use the Y annually.