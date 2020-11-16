Starting tonight, those in Sudbury who are experiencing homelessness have another option to get out of the elements — the YMCA will start opening its doors overnight as a warming centre.

The general manager of health, fitness and aquatics at the YMCA downtown says the space will not be operated as a shelter.

"We won't have cots, we'll have tables and chairs, but we're able to have those summer loungers that people will actually be able to be comfortable and rest," Kendra MacIsaac said.

"And we're very fortunate that we're going to be able to provide showers throughout the evening so people will be able to shower with hot water and put on some clean clothes afterwards."

MacIsaac says she put a call out on Facebook last week, asking for donations, and people have been stepping up to help.

"So many businesses have offered to do [thinks like] a night of pizza, dropping of scones once a week, soup one night a week," she said.

"Our little small downtown community has been absolutely unbelievable as well."

The sheltering space is located in a part of the YMCA that is currently not being used (the multi-purpose room), and will be open each night between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Funding to operate the warming centre — $200,000 — will come from the city, and will include a security guard. The project comes at a good time, as it will help with the YMCA's occupancy costs, and bring back some staff members who were laid off.

The cost to run the warming centre is estimated to be between $30,000 and $35,000 per month, and the city expects roughly 20 people will use it.

There will be four YMCA staff members working in the warming centre each evening — two to clean and sanitize washrooms, tables and chairs after each use, and two staff to help with screening and attendance.

MacIsaac says the city is looking to the YMCA to run the shelter until April.