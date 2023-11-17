Sudbury, Ont., wrestler joins Canadian Wrestling Elite after only 2 years in the ring

James Quenneville has gone from a lifelong wrestling fan to joining the roster of the Canadian Wrestling Elite (CWE) organization next year.

Quenneville's character, Jimmy Spite, joins the CWE roster in January, and is set to perform in matches across northern Ontario; in Sudbury, Elliot Lake, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay and Dryden.

Quenneville said he's only been wrestling for two years and first entered the ring after he saw an ad for wrestling boot camp in Sudbury.

"You learn how to take a body slam and this and that," he said.

Since then he's been featured in a couple of matches in Sudbury, including an event hosted by the CWE.

"It was really neat because that was the actual first time I had gotten a step out [from behind] the curtain in a hometown sense," Quenneville said.

A character with shades of grey

He added the Sudbury crowd was supportive, even though his character, Jimmy Spite, wasn't very nice to the audience.

Quenneville said he developed the character as someone who straddles the line between being a good and bad guy.

"I believe in spite being one of the greatest motivators, even though it can be rooted in a lot of negative feelings, negative emotions and sometimes negative intentions," he said.

"If you're able to kind of switch perspective and make those feelings work for you... you can get in the moment and use that as extra fuel for your character."

Quenneville said that while parts of wrestling matches are planned in advance, some of the best moments he's had in the ring have been improvised.

"Some of the funnest matches I've had personally are with guys that have been working for awhile and they say, 'Oh, we'll just go out there, we'll figure it out,'" he said.

"And if you understand the general structure of what a wrestling match is, you listen to the crowd and you hear what they like, and things like that, you can kind of just go with something off the cuff."